Norwich City v Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could rotate his squad ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixture versus Atletico Madrid

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City have no new injury concerns and welcome back defender Ben Godfrey from suspension.

Long-term absentee Timm Klose hopes to return before the end of the season as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Midfielder James Milner is set to be available for Liverpool following seven games out with a thigh problem.

Forward Sadio Mane is also in contention following a similar injury but Xherdan Shaqiri remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Liverpool made so many headlines about needing their mid-season break; wouldn't it be just like football if they slipped up immediately after it? Of course, it's not going to happen!

There are 55 points between the top and bottom. The gap has never been wider at this stage. Liverpool have won 33 of their past 34 league games, 16 in a row and kept nine clean sheets in 10. Norwich have won once in their last 12 league matches, with one home clean sheet all season.

Surely Liverpool will make it 43 unbeaten top-flight games in a row, six behind Arsenal's all-time record. They have the same points in 2020 alone as Norwich have gained all season!

So naturally Norwich can't possibly win. But isn't that what Manchester City thought in September?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "People think it will be easy because they don't really think about it and they only watch the table but we know about the problems we can have - and we know about the problems we can cause them as well.

"We have no other chance than to make this game the most important game of our lives, play it on Saturday and try with all we have to win it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's first-team players will be refreshed after their break and I think they will pick up where they left off - with another win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich are winless in 13 top-flight games against Liverpool, losing 11.

Liverpool have won six successive Premier League away meetings, scoring at least twice in each match and 20 goals in total.

This fixture averages four goals per game, the highest of any Premier League fixture to have been played at least 10 times.

Norwich City

Norwich's win against Bournemouth on 18 January was a first in the league at home since September (D3, L5).

They have sustained 11 defeats in their last 12 Premier League games against the team in first place, only beating Manchester United in November 2012.

The Canaries have lost more than 14 of their opening 25 fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1947-48 in the third tier south.

Norwich kept a clean sheet in two of their last three Premier League fixtures, after managing only two in their opening 22 matches.

They are the only club not to have won a Premier League point from a losing position this season.

Liverpool