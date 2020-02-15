National League
Stockport15:00Bromley
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Bromley

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow33196863342963
2Harrogate34178953401359
3Halifax33167104945455
4Yeovil341591057431454
5Boreham Wood321410848341452
6Solihull Moors341491145341151
7Bromley34149115647951
8Notts County321311849331650
9Dover33148114342150
10Hartlepool341211115147447
11Stockport34138134551-647
12Woking33138124350-747
13Barnet31121094538746
14Sutton United331012114138342
15Torquay33126155359-642
16Eastleigh331012114147-642
17Maidenhead United33125164148-741
18Aldershot341010143747-1040
19Wrexham34109154446-239
20Dag & Red33911133540-538
21Chesterfield34910154559-1437
22Fylde32711143952-1332
23Ebbsfleet33612154162-2130
24Chorley33414152957-2826
View full National League table

Top Stories