Ebbsfleet United v Chorley
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|33
|19
|6
|8
|63
|34
|29
|63
|2
|Harrogate
|34
|17
|8
|9
|53
|40
|13
|59
|3
|Halifax
|33
|16
|7
|10
|49
|45
|4
|55
|4
|Yeovil
|34
|15
|9
|10
|57
|43
|14
|54
|5
|Boreham Wood
|32
|14
|10
|8
|48
|34
|14
|52
|6
|Solihull Moors
|34
|14
|9
|11
|45
|34
|11
|51
|7
|Bromley
|34
|14
|9
|11
|56
|47
|9
|51
|8
|Notts County
|32
|13
|11
|8
|49
|33
|16
|50
|9
|Dover
|33
|14
|8
|11
|43
|42
|1
|50
|10
|Hartlepool
|34
|12
|11
|11
|51
|47
|4
|47
|11
|Stockport
|34
|13
|8
|13
|45
|51
|-6
|47
|12
|Woking
|33
|13
|8
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|47
|13
|Barnet
|31
|12
|10
|9
|45
|38
|7
|46
|14
|Sutton United
|33
|10
|12
|11
|41
|38
|3
|42
|15
|Torquay
|33
|12
|6
|15
|53
|59
|-6
|42
|16
|Eastleigh
|33
|10
|12
|11
|41
|47
|-6
|42
|17
|Maidenhead United
|33
|12
|5
|16
|41
|48
|-7
|41
|18
|Aldershot
|34
|10
|10
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|40
|19
|Wrexham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|44
|46
|-2
|39
|20
|Dag & Red
|33
|9
|11
|13
|35
|40
|-5
|38
|21
|Chesterfield
|34
|9
|10
|15
|45
|59
|-14
|37
|22
|Fylde
|32
|7
|11
|14
|39
|52
|-13
|32
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|33
|6
|12
|15
|41
|62
|-21
|30
|24
|Chorley
|33
|4
|14
|15
|29
|57
|-28
|26