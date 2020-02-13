National League
Wrexham15:00Torquay
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Torquay United

Wrexham will have captain Shaun Pearson available for the visit of Torquay United to the Racecouse Ground.

Pearson suffered a foot injury in the loss at Chesterfield but fears of a broken bone have been allayed following an x-ray.

Ade Azeez, who has joined Torquay on loan from Newport County following a serious knee injury, could start.

Gary Johnson's Torquay are 15th in the table, three points ahead of Wrexham who are 19th in the National League.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th February 2020

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • BarnetBarnet15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00ChorleyChorley
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00WokingWoking
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • StockportStockport County15:00BromleyBromley
  • YeovilYeovil Town17:20ChesterfieldChesterfield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow33196863342963
2Harrogate34178953401359
3Halifax33167104945455
4Yeovil341591057431454
5Boreham Wood321410848341452
6Solihull Moors341491145341151
7Bromley34149115647951
8Notts County321311849331650
9Dover33148114342150
10Hartlepool341211115147447
11Stockport34138134551-647
12Woking33138124350-747
13Barnet31121094538746
14Sutton United331012114138342
15Torquay33126155359-642
16Eastleigh331012114147-642
17Maidenhead United33125164148-741
18Aldershot341010143747-1040
19Wrexham34109154446-239
20Dag & Red33911133540-538
21Chesterfield34910154559-1437
22Fylde32711143952-1332
23Ebbsfleet33612154162-2130
24Chorley33414152957-2826
View full National League table

