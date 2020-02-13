Wrexham v Torquay United

Wrexham will have captain Shaun Pearson available for the visit of Torquay United to the Racecouse Ground.

Pearson suffered a foot injury in the loss at Chesterfield but fears of a broken bone have been allayed following an x-ray.

Ade Azeez, who has joined Torquay on loan from Newport County following a serious knee injury, could start.

Gary Johnson's Torquay are 15th in the table, three points ahead of Wrexham who are 19th in the National League.