East Fife v Peterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|24
|13
|7
|4
|45
|30
|15
|46
|2
|Falkirk
|23
|11
|9
|3
|45
|14
|31
|42
|3
|Airdrieonians
|24
|11
|6
|7
|33
|26
|7
|39
|4
|East Fife
|23
|9
|9
|5
|38
|31
|7
|36
|5
|Montrose
|22
|11
|2
|9
|39
|33
|6
|35
|6
|Dumbarton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|40
|-10
|29
|7
|Peterhead
|23
|7
|4
|12
|29
|37
|-8
|25
|8
|Clyde
|22
|6
|7
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|25
|9
|Forfar
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|40
|-17
|22
|10
|Stranraer
|23
|2
|9
|12
|24
|47
|-23
|15