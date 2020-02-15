Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Dumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers24137445301546
2Falkirk23119345143142
3Airdrieonians2411673326739
4East Fife239953831736
5Montrose2211293933635
6Dumbarton2385103040-1029
7Peterhead2374122937-825
8Clyde226792836-825
9Forfar2364132340-1722
10Stranraer2329122447-2315
