Cove Rangers v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|23
|17
|2
|4
|59
|30
|29
|53
|2
|Edinburgh City
|23
|16
|2
|5
|44
|25
|19
|50
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|22
|11
|3
|8
|31
|26
|5
|36
|4
|Elgin
|24
|9
|7
|8
|40
|28
|12
|34
|5
|Queen's Park
|23
|9
|5
|9
|33
|33
|0
|32
|6
|Stirling
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26
|24
|2
|29
|7
|Annan Athletic
|24
|8
|3
|13
|31
|51
|-20
|27
|8
|Albion
|21
|6
|6
|9
|34
|41
|-7
|24
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|24
|6
|6
|12
|31
|45
|-14
|24
|10
|Brechin
|23
|4
|3
|16
|29
|55
|-26
|15