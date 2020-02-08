Donovan Wilson: Macclesfield Town sign ex-Wolves forward on free transfer
Macclesfield Town have signed former Wolves forward Donovan Wilson on a free transfer from Spanish side Burgos.
The 22-year-old came through Bristol Rovers' academy before joining Wolves' youth setup in January 2015.
Wilson made four senior appearances for Wolves and signed a three-year extension to his deal in 2017.
After spells on loan at Jumilla as well as League Two sides Port Vale and Exeter City, Wilson moved to Segunda Division B side Burgos last summer.
