Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen12:00Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Scotland

Aberdeen v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Ojo
  • 18McLennan
  • 10McGinn
  • 23Kennedy
  • 9Main

Substitutes

  • 7Bryson
  • 8Hernández
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 17McGeouch
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 35Ajer
  • 6Bitton
  • 2Jullien
  • 49Forrest
  • 42McGregor
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 10Bayo
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26231277156270
2Rangers25193360164460
3Aberdeen2611873329441
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston2610793834437
6Hibernian268993741-433
7Kilmarnock2695122733-632
8St Johnstone2671092544-1931
9Ross County2768132654-2826
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2748152850-2220
12Hearts27310142749-2219
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport