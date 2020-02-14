Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has lost only two of his 13 matches as a manager against Aston Villa in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is likely to keep his place after overcoming the thigh problem that forced him off against Bournemouth.

Danny Drinkwater has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss that match.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is back for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.

Giovani Lo Celso is fit again but Erik Lamela faces a fitness test and Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Aston Villa have a poor record against the established top six this season - something that might need to change if they're to stay up, with four of their remaining home games coming against them.

Tottenham haven't been at their best recently but they're still getting results, with only Liverpool and Manchester City picking up more points since Jose Mourinho took over.

Mourinho and Villa assistant manager John Terry won eight trophies together at Chelsea, with Terry claiming his former boss "could predict the future". However, it seems that wasn't the case when Jose went to the barbers recently and ended up with a closer trim than he expected!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "It's a tough league, one in which it is difficult to build consistency because of the quality of the other teams in there, but I feel we've just started to build that consistency.

"As everybody knows, we had a big turnaround [of players] in the summer and they're starting to gel.

"For the first time we've had a mini break and we've seen a positive side to it. It gave everybody a chance to have some time away from the place, and to clear their heads."

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "We had a good week. Three very good training sessions. Of course I told you if we didn't play against Southampton [in an FA Cup replay] I would give the players some time but we would be back early.

"Because of the Southampton game we had less time for training but we had three very good days. We went through different aspects of our game to improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have not always been that convincing in the past few weeks but they have still put together a decent little unbeaten run in the Premier League and FA Cup.

I can see Spurs continuing that form here, too.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v snowboarder Katie Ormerod

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past eight league visits to Villa Park, winning the last four in a row. Villa haven't beaten Spurs at home since January 2008.

Villa's only win in the last 16 Premier League meetings was 1-0 at White Hart Lane in April 2015.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have only earned one point against sides currently in the top half of the table, in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United in December.

They are vying to win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since May 2015.

Aston Villa's seven Premier League victories this season have come on six different days of the week, with Sunday the exception. They could become just the second team in English top-flight history to win a league game on all seven days of the week within the same season, emulating Spurs in 1986-87.

Villa have faced 441 shots this season, more than any other Premier League side. Their record of 17.6 shots faced per game is their highest in a single campaign in the competition since such records were started in the 2003-04 season.

Their opponents have picked up an unrivalled six red cards in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur