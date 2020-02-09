SWPL Cup: Celtic held in group stage opener

Spartan's manager Debbi McCulloch after her side beat St Johnstone 1-0

Celtic's season got off to a stuttering start as they were held 0-0 at home by Glasgow Women in the SWPL Cup.

Due to Storm Ciara, Fran Alonso's first match in charge of Celtic was one of only three to go ahead on the opening weekend of the season.

Group A rivals Spartans beat St Johnstone 1-0 virtue of Becky Galbraith's goal at Ainslie Park.

In Group D, Hannah Stewart scored both goals as Forfar Farmington beat Kilmarnock 2-0.

All SWPL sides - bar last season's top two of Glasgow City and Hibernian - face three group games, with the four section winners and two best runners-up reaching the quarter-finals.

Celtic, along with Rangers, have become the first Scottish women's clubs to go professional.