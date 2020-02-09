Match ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.
Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: La Liga champions cut Real Madrid's lead
-
- From the section European Football
Defender Clement Lenglet scored the winning goal and was sent off as Barcelona beat Real Betis to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
The champions twice came from behind to level before Lenglet headed in Lionel Messi's 73rd-minute free-kick.
Sergio Canales' sixth-minute penalty gave Betis an early lead but Frenkie de Jong levelled three minutes later.
Nabil Fekir's fine strike restored the hosts' advantage only for Sergio Busquets to make it 2-2 at half-time.
Trailing 3-2, Betis were reduced to 10 men after Nabil Fekir received two yellow cards in quick succession but Lenglet's dismissal made for a tense finale.
Earlier, leaders Real Madrid had beaten Osasuna 4-1 to go six points clear.
It had been a difficult week for Barcelona after they were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage by Athletic Bilbao and the club's sporting director Eric Abidal publically criticised the players for not working hard enough.
Things worsened for Quique Setien's side after Lenglet handled in the box inside the opening five minutes and former Real Madrid player Canales confidently converted from the spot.
But Barcelona fought hard to twice level, De Jong and Busquets both also converting from Messi assists, before sustained pressure in the second period eventually wore the hosts down.
Setien's chasing side remain in touch with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, who they will face in La Liga in three weeks time.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza JuniorBooked at 36mins
- 23MandiBooked at 45mins
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21RodríguezBooked at 72minsSubstituted forTelloat 86'minutes
- 24Aleñá
- 10Canales
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 70'minutes
- 8FekirBooked at 76mins
- 9IglesiasSubstituted forMorónat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 13Martín Fernández
- 16Morón
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 19Barragán
- 32González
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 23Umtiti
- 15LengletBooked at 79mins
- 24FirpoSubstituted forAlbaat 57'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 57mins
- 20RobertoBooked at 29mins
- 21de Jong
- 22VidalBooked at 32minsSubstituted forArthurat 57'minutes
- 17GriezmannSubstituted forRakiticat 89'minutes
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Arthur
- 18Alba
- 26Peña
- 28Puig
- 31Fati
- 33Araújo
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 54,526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Betis. Álex Moreno tries a through ball, but Aissa Mandi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Guido Rodríguez.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Booking
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
Booking
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Emerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces William Carvalho.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Loren Morón.
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Emerson.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Joel Robles.