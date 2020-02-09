French Ligue 1
PSG4Lyon2

Paris St-Germain 4-2 Lyon: Fernando Marcal nets comedy own goal

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored his 15th league goal of the season

Lyon defender Fernando Marcal's comical own goal helped Paris St-Germain claim victory and open up a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

With no PSG player in sight, full-back Marcal smashed a shot into the roof of his own net from Julian Draxler's pass.

That had put Thomas Tuchel's side 3-0 up following first-half goals from Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele reduced the deficit to 3-2 before Edinson Cavani netted PSG's fourth.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 45mins
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forParedesat 85'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forSarabiaat 65'minutes
  • 18IcardiSubstituted forCavaniat 76'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 25Bakker
  • 33Kouassi

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 6Guedes FilhoBooked at 90mins
  • 5Denayer
  • 20Marçal de OliveiraSubstituted forTeteat 56'minutes
  • 12Mendes Ribeiro
  • 29Tousart
  • 18CherkiSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Aouar
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutes
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 10Traoré
  • 21Toko Ekambi
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 25Caqueret
  • 30Tatarusanu
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Lyon 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Lyon 2.

Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Booking

Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Ángel Di María.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Lyon 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Bertrand Traoré replaces Martin Terrier.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani replaces Mauro Icardi.

Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Terrier with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a through ball.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Julian Draxler.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marcelo.

Top Stories