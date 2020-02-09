Paris St-Germain 4-2 Lyon: Fernando Marcal nets comedy own goal

Kylian Mbappe scored his 15th league goal of the season

Lyon defender Fernando Marcal's comical own goal helped Paris St-Germain claim victory and open up a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

With no PSG player in sight, full-back Marcal smashed a shot into the roof of his own net from Julian Draxler's pass.

That had put Thomas Tuchel's side 3-0 up following first-half goals from Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele reduced the deficit to 3-2 before Edinson Cavani netted PSG's fourth.