Barcelona 10-1 Real Sociedad: Nobody can compete with Barca, warns losing coach

Barcelona lost 4-1 to Lyon, including England player Lucy Bronze, in the 2019 Champions League final

The coach of Real Sociedad's women team has warned that no one can compete with Barcelona after the "humiliation" of a 10-1 Spanish Super Cup final defeat.

Gonzalo Arconada has questioned whether Barca's superiority is good for the Spanish women's game.

Marta Torrejon scored four, Alexia Putellas and Asisat Oshoala two each and Caroline Hansen one as Sociedad were thrashed in Salamanca.

"Every team feels we cannot compete with this Barca side," Arconada said.

"The federation must decide if this is what they wanted. Barca were always going to win the game and we had to suffer this humiliation."

Manuela Lareo scored the consolation goal for Sociedad, last season's Spanish Cup winners.

Barcelona, last season's runners-up in the Champions League, are nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League as they seek a first league title for five years.

They have won 16 and drawn two of their 18 league games, scoring 68 and conceding just six. Victories have included a 9-0, two 6-1s including one against nearest challengers Atletico and a 6-0.

"I wish we could always win 10-1, but I am sure this won't happen when we next meet in the league," said Barca coach Lluis Cortes.

"Things went really well for us today, but in the majority of games we really have to fight."