Jersey Bulls beat Walton and Hersham in 'tough' encounter for 24th-straight win

Jersey Bulls' top-scorer Karl Hinds' second-half penalty took him to 19 goals for teh season

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman said his side were pushed hard by Walton and Hersham before winning 3-0, their 24th successive league victory.

Their perfect record was kept intact thanks to a first-half goal from Fraser Barlow and later strikes by Sol Solomon and Karl Hinds.

Jersey are 18 points clear at the top of Combined Counties League Division One, having won all their games so far.

"It was a tough old game," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We struggled for that first half an hour, they really dominated, I think at half time we had to look for answers," he added.

"The boys found it themselves, they found a way, got an early goal and another straight after and after that we managed the game well."

Jersey are now closing in on the Combined Counties League's record of 26 successive victories.