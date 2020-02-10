Brian Rice: Hamilton boss calls for wind meters amid hectic fixture schedule

Referee Alan Newlands inspects the ball rolling in windy conditions before the BSC v Hibs tie

A wind meter should be used in Scottish football, says Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice after watching a weekend game descend into a "complete farce".

Rice was at Hibernian's 4-1 Scottish Cup win over BSC Glasgow as Storm Ciara swept the country on Sunday.

And he was not impressed by the "horrendous conditions".

"I can't believe in this day and age where we have goalline technology, VAR, all these tools to improve the game and we don't have a wind meter," said Rice.

"The worst conditions you can play in is the wind and I think it has been proven.

"There must be a wind meter, something we can use because it just destroys the game. The players don't like it, the fans won't come out in it, the game is a lottery.

"I was at the Hibs game. A complete farce. Fair play to the two teams trying to make a go of it and to the fans for turning up in horrendous conditions. Falkirk versus Hearts on Saturday night was the same and I believe Clyde versus Celtic was the same.

"Surely we can come up with something."

Fixture list 'ridiculous'

Rice will be without four injured strikers for the league visit of Aberdeen on Tuesday - Mickel Miller, Andy Dales, Steven Davies and George Oakley - and he bemoaned the packed fixture list following the winter break.

"I am now having seven games in 24 days and clubs like us struggle," he said.

"We give them a couple of weeks off and then we bring them back and batter them and it is no wonder teams pick up injuries. It might be coincidence but I don't believe in coincidence.

"I know it is really difficult for the people who do the fixtures because of cup ties, international games, Europe, I understand all that.

"But to have seven games in 24 days in January into February is ridiculous and we are asking for trouble.

"We are playing when the weather is normally horrendous and in the summer time when the weather is half decent, we are not playing."