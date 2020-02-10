Women's Super League: Everton to play Man Utd at Walton Hall Park on 23 February

Everton have played their home matches this season at Haig Avenue, home of men's non-league club Southport FC

Everton will play for the first time at their new Walton Hall Park home against Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday, 23 February.

The team have been playing their home games so far this season in Southport.

They had hoped to relocate to the site, which is the home of Liverpool County FA and approximately one mile from Goodison Park, in October 2019.

The capacity for the United game will be capped at 1,500 while further work to upgrade facilities is completed.

Everton are fifth in the WSL table, one place and one point below United, and are away at Tottenham in their next league fixture on Wednesday.