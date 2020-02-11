Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Kieron Achara
Steven Thompson ended the last round against Cleveland Browns' Scottish punter Jamie Gillan in defeat, with Gillan correctly predicting four wins to Thommo's two.
This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on former basketball pro and Olympian Kieron Achara.
|Scottish Premiership - week 26
|Thommo
|Kieron Achara
|Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
|0-2
|1-2
|Celtic v Hearts
|4-0
|3-1
|Hibernian v Ross County
|3-1
|1-0
|Kilmarnock v Rangers
|0-1
|1-2
|Livingston v St Mirren
|2-1
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Motherwell
|1-2
|0-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)
Thommo's prediction: 0-2
Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-2
All other games Wednesday 19:45 GMT
Celtic v Hearts
Thommo's prediction: 4-0
Kieron Achara's prediction: 3-1
Hibernian v Ross County
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-0
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Thommo's prediction: 0-1
Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-2
Livingston v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-1
St Johnstone v Motherwell
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Kieron Achara's prediction: 0-2
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|Total scores after week 10
|Thommo v Guests
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Thommo
|560
|Guests
|440
|P12
|W5
|D3
|L4