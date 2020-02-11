Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Kieron Achara

Steven Thompson graphic

Steven Thompson ended the last round against Cleveland Browns' Scottish punter Jamie Gillan in defeat, with Gillan correctly predicting four wins to Thommo's two.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on former basketball pro and Olympian Kieron Achara.

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Kieron Achara
Scottish Premiership - week 26
ThommoKieron Achara
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen0-21-2
Celtic v Hearts4-03-1
Hibernian v Ross County3-11-0
Kilmarnock v Rangers0-11-2
Livingston v St Mirren2-11-1
St Johnstone v Motherwell1-20-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)

All other games Wednesday 19:45 GMT

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
Total scores after week 10
Thommo v Guests
110Grado
70Laura Miller
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Thommo560
Guests440
P12W5D3L4

