Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder signs new deal with Reign FC

Jess Fishlock (right) was part of the Lyon side that beat Barcelona in last season's Women's Champions League final

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has signed a new two-year deal with American club Reign FC.

Fishlock, 33, has not played for Reign since June 2019 because of a serious knee injury but hopes to return to action soon.

The contract means she will remain a Reign player for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"Returning to Reign was an easy decision for me," Fishlock told the club's website.

"I am excited about the future of this club and I wanted to be part of that. Throughout my whole rehabilitation process, Reign FC has been so supportive and helpful in ensuring I get the best medical care possible.

"I will forever be grateful and hope I can repay that when I get back to full fitness."

Fishlock has played for Reign - the National Women's Soccer League club based in Washington state - since 2013, although she has had a number of spells away from the club on loan and won the Women's Champions League while at Lyon in April 2019.

The 113-cap international made just five appearances in Reign's 2019 campaign before injury struck.

"Bringing Jess back for 2020 was one of our key priorities this off-season," said Reign chief executive officer Bill Predmore.

"Despite only playing a handful of matches for us last season, Jess demonstrated the quality and leadership she brings when she is on the pitch."

Fishlock is yet to play in Wales' Euro 2021 qualifying campaign because of the injury, but she is set to return when Wales host Estonia on 6 March in a friendly before April qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Norway.

Wales are unbeaten in Euro 2021 Group C and sit second, albeit with two games to play against group favourites Norway. The group runners-up are guaranteed at least a play-off berth.

The 2020 National Women's Soccer League season begins in April. Reign finished fourth in the regular season last year before losing to North Carolina Courage in the play-offs.