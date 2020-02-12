Derry City: Devine excited to lead new-look Candystripes after Brandywell's winter of change

Devine won the FAI Cup with Derry in 2012

"You have to remember where you're coming from to know where you want to go."

Declan Devine had a considerable challenge on his hands when he began his second spell in charge of Derry City 15 months ago.

Kenny Shiels had been sacked as manager after 17 defeats in their final 23 games saw the Candystripes finish eighth in a 10-team Premier Division.

Several key players had headed for the Brandywell exit door and Devine, whose Derry side face a tough trip to Dundalk in their league opener this Friday, had to get to work quickly on rebuilding the squad.

The former Glentoran and Institute goalkeeper made an immediate impact in his first year back, with City qualifying for Europe again with a fourth-place league finish as well as reaching the final of the League Cup.

"We put up a really good showing last year, but ultimately we always have to keep proving ourselves," said Devine, whose first reign ended in a somewhat controversial dismissal despite having enjoyed cup success.

"Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are at the top of Irish football for a reason. To think that we can just all of a sudden compete at that level would be naive of us, but we have to strive to get better.

"We have to target getting closer to the top two. There are also two cup competitions and we have a proud tradition of doing well in them both which we want to continue, as well as European football which could help us financially if we can progress."

Recruitment is everything to us

New signing Conor McCormack has replaced Barry McNamee as Derry captain

Given how much his squad had been decimated, identifying new signings would have been top of Devine's to-do upon his return to the Brandywell.

Recruitment has once again been a key feature of this off-season, with a number of players that Devine had brought in - including David Parkhouse, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Barry McNamee and Greg Sloggett - having left the club after impressing last season.

With a bigger budget at his disposal, the Derry manager has made a host of new signings including Norwegian striker Tim Nilsen and Waterford forward Walter Figueira, as well Cork City midfielders Colm Horgan and Conor McCormack, who has been handed the captain's armband.

"Recruitment is everything to us," explained Devine, whose chairman Philip O'Doherty revealed in January that the club's playing budget was being increased by 30%.

"You can have the best budget in the world but if your recruitment is wrong it doesn't matter how much you spend. There is nobody at Derry City Football Club for life-changing money.

"We are all working hard and pulling in the one direction. Our job is to make sure that players come here for the right reasons and thankfully we have been able to do that.

"Of course, the strikers who have gone will be a huge loss to us in terms of our 'goals for' column, but you have to remember that this time last year nobody knew who Junior or David Parkhouse were. We are very hopeful that the players we have brought in will be the new generation of goalscorers."

'I love working for this football club'

Devine has been vocal about the role supporters can play in Derry's success

As a Derry native in his second spell as manager, and having played for the club as well as having been assistant manager, it is perhaps not surprising that Devine places a lot of emphasis on local community buy-in.

One of the most memorable images of last season was his encouragement of the Derry fans during their dramatic League Cup final defeat by Dundalk on penalties.

"We are only as good as our supporters - without them we are nothing," he commented. "The backing that the players got when we first came to the club was fantastic.

"Ultimately, we're a reflection of our fans. They pay good money to come on a Friday night and we need to entertain them. And when we can't entertain them, we need to make sure we show them we are willing to fight and work hard for the people we represent.

"I'm really enjoyed being back at Derry. I'm very fortunate to be in this position and love working for a club that's very close to my heart. I have great staff and the level of expertise that they bring is second to none."

McCourt a 'huge' part of the Derry set-up

McCourt won 18 Northern Ireland caps as a player

A key member of that backroom staff is former Celtic and Northern Ireland winger Paddy McCourt, who was a Candystripes player while Devine was assistant manager.

McCourt had been heading up Derry's Academy but last month took on the role of Technical Director, and Devine was hugely positive about the impact that one of the Maiden City's most talented ever players is having on the club.

"It's huge having someone like Paddy McCourt here, he is a privilege to be around on a daily basis. Most importantly, we trust each other, we're very close and we understand the way the other one wants to work.

"He has a wealth of experience from his playing career but what people should understand is that he has a fantastic football brain and great contacts. Along with myself and the other coaches, Marty McCann and Kevin Deery, our combined goal is to improve the club."

'Dundalk is the level we want to get to'

As far as opening league games of the season goes, it doesn't get much more difficult than a trip to the current champions and league winners in five of the last six years.

However, while fully acknowledging the size of the task facing his players at Oriel Park, Devine is bullish about Derry's chances.

"It's a terrific game in many ways," he added. "It's a great chance for us to see how far the team has progressed over the course of our pre-season programme.

"It's the biggest game in Ireland on Friday night, between what are historically two of the biggest clubs in the league. We want to get to the levels Dundalk are at."

As he said, he knows where Derry have come from - and he knows where he wants to go with them.