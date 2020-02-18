League One
Oxford Utd19:45Wimbledon
Venue: The Kassam Stadium

Oxford United v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31176856322457
2Coventry301512343281557
3Wycombe3216884136556
4Peterborough331671065392655
5Sunderland31159742261654
6Portsmouth30158745301553
7Ipswich321410845311452
8Fleetwood30149746351151
9Doncaster31139947311648
10Gillingham31111373830846
11Oxford Utd30129947341345
12Burton311110104242043
13Bristol Rovers31119113542-742
14Accrington31109124546-139
15Lincoln City33115174144-338
16Blackpool30910113939037
17Shrewsbury30811112536-1135
18MK Dons3196163342-933
19Rochdale3196163551-1633
20Wimbledon3179153746-930
21Tranmere3058172853-2523
22Southend3137213378-4516
23Bolton2958162461-3711
View full League One table

Top Stories