Scottish League One
Falkirk0East Fife0

Falkirk v East Fife

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 14Longridge
  • 16Miller
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 18Sammon
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 8McShane
  • 12Ferrie
  • 19Todd
  • 21Telfer
  • 23De Vita
  • 29McMillan
  • 99Miller

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 20Morrison
  • 16Davidson
  • 14Watt
  • 11Agnew
  • 10Smith
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 7Denholm
  • 12Hunter
  • 15Dowds
  • 17Baker
  • 21Scoon
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Callumn Morrison (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callumn Morrison (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers24137445301546
2Falkirk241110345143143
3Airdrieonians2512673526942
4East Fife25101053931840
5Montrose2312294134738
6Dumbarton2485113142-1129
7Peterhead2474132938-925
8Clyde2367102838-1025
9Forfar2465132441-1723
10Stranraer24210122548-2316
View full Scottish League One table

