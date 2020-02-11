Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Scotland, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Johnstone

Former Celtic striker Maciej Zurawski is convinced his Polish compatriot Patryk Klimala will come good and has told the club's fans to be patient with the striker. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn says criticism of the team and manager Derek McInnes is "getting blown out of proportion" amid a run of five games without scoring. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Scotland's Euro 2020 bid has received a boost with midfielder John McGinn expected to make his Aston Villa injury comeback on 21 March - five days before Steve Clarke's side face Israel at Hampden in the play-off semi-final. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is also edging closer to a return. The 23-year-old was due to be sidelined until March with a knee injury but hopes to resume full training this week. (Scotsman)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel hopes a heart-to-heart will bring out the best in winger Jamie Walker, who has struggled since returning to Tynecastle from Wigan Athletic last summer. (Sun, print edition)

Hibernian assistant boss John Potter says the club would love to sign midfielder Greg Docherty, currently on loan from Rangers, on a permanent deal at the end of the season. (Times)

Kilmarnock have opened talks with striker Eamonn Brophy - who has attracted interest from Rangers - over a new contract. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers defender Madjid Bougherra has been sacked from his first managerial job after less than eight months in charge of Emirates club Fujairah. (Sun)

St Johnstone's Drey Wright, who is out of contract this summer, has been urged by Tommy Wright to sign a new deal as the Perth boss strives to prevent the exit of another winger following Matty Kennedy's move to Aberdeen. (Sun)