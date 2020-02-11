Premier League continues Super Cup NI backing

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford lit up the tournament in 2014

The Premier League will continue its backing of the Super Cup NI after agreeing to assist funding the youth tournament for another three years.

"The event is well respected and supported by various teams from the Academy system," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

James Milner, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood previously competed in Northern Ireland.

The tournament will run from Monday, 2 August, until Friday, 7 August.

"The tournament is recognised worldwide and the Premier League has certainly benefited from the progression young players have made in their competitive careers by competing at the highest level in Northern Ireland," said Super Cup NI chairman Victor Leonard.

The 2020 competition, which will take place in Coleraine, Ballymena and Limavady, will be a week later than usual because of the Uefa Under-19 Championships being held in Northern Ireland during the last two weeks of July.