Zlatan Ibrahimovic: How well do you know the AC Milan striker?

Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in six appearances since returning to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score in a Milan derby when he scored for AC Milan at the weekend.

Having struck against one of his former clubs - he was at Inter from 2006 to 2009 - the striker hopes to score against another when he faces Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most well-known figures within the game but how much do you know about the 38-year-old? Test your knowledge in our quiz...