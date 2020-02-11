Motherwell: Stephen Robinson will not stand still after clearing debt

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows described becoming debt free as 'momentous'

Manager Stephen Robinson says it is time for Motherwell to "build again" after becoming debt free for the first time in 40 years.

The Fir Park club used funds from James Scott's £1.5m deadline day transfer to Hull City to clear £80,000 due to five individuals.

Through the Well Society, Motherwell are the only completely fan-owned Scottish Premiership club.

"Historic debts kept holding the club back, in my opinion," said Robinson.

"I think now it's time to build again. To invest in the playing squad and the infrastructure, the ground, the training ground.

"Our training ground and academy, as much as we have done so well from it, it needs to be upgraded massively to continue to attract players from it and go forward.

"As a manager I won't stand still, I want to keep trying to push the club forward, [chief executive] Alan Burrows wants to keep pushing the club forward as do the board. I am sure they will have a plan for the next five to 10 years."

The final instalment means Motherwell have cleared off £2m of debt in three years.

Working without a benefactor, the club have relied on player transfer fees, like Scott to Hull and Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic, to pay off money owed.

Motherwell currently do not own their own training ground - at Dalziel Park on the outskirts of the town - while Burrows has previously told the BBC about the prospect of potentially leaving their home at Fir Park.

"You are always having things hanging over your head," added Robinson.

"Every time we sold a player or get to a cup final, it was always, 'we have to pay off the debts again', debts that a lot of people here weren't involved in at the time.

"As a football club we have got a lot of money from selling players and being relatively successful on the pitch as well, backed by the Well Society.

"It's now time to keep building again and keep the club where it is and, within our means, keep building."