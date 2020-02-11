Community Shield: FA in talks to move 2021 game over clash with Women's Euro 2021

Manchester City are the current Community Shield holders

The Football Association is in talks to move the 2021 Community Shield from Wembley because of a clash with the Women's European Championship.

Women's Euro 2021 starts on 7 July, with the final at Wembley on 1 August.

In 2012, the Community Shield was moved to Villa Park as the Olympic men's gold medal match was held at Wembley on the same weekend.

The national stadium has been the Community Shield's regular home since 1974.

But it was held at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium - now the Principality Stadium - from 2001-2006 while Wembley was rebuilt.

The match is the traditional curtain raiser to the Premier League season and contested between the reigning champions and the FA Cup winners.