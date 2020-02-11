Schalke: German club to fund anti-discrimination workshops with fine for racist abuse

Jordan Torunarigha (right) has played at youth level for Germany

German club Schalke will use part of a 50,000 euro (£42,139) fine imposed for racist abuse by their fans to fund anti-discrimination workshops.

The Bundesliga side's fans subjected Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha to monkey chants during a German Cup game.

Schalke will use up to 16,000 (£13,487) euros of their fine for workshops, rather than pay that money to the DFB.

German football's governing body warned Schalke of tougher sanctions if there was another such incident of racism.

The DFB said German defender Torunarigha was racially abused in the 85th minute by a group of Hertha supporters.

Hertha defender Torunarigha was then sent off in extra-time for a second bookable offence, and subsequently threw down a water crate on the sideline.