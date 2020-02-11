Hamilton 1-3 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes hails impact of 'brilliant' Curtis Main

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen find their scoring touch to beat hosts Hamilton 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Derek McInnes praised the "professionalism and single-mindedness" of Curtis Main as Aberdeen earned their first league win of 2020 at Hamilton.

The visitors ended a five-game goal drought with a 3-1 success to move third in the Scottish Premiership.

Main was chosen to lead the attack instead of 21-goal Sam Cosgrove and opened the scoring.

"His game was brilliant. He linked the play, battered their centre-halves about," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"He worked extremely hard for the team - scored a great goal - and everyone joined in on the back of it."

Main struck after 15 minutes, sending a deft lob over advancing goalkeeper Luke Southwood. Niall McGinn drilled in a second eight minutes later and Connor McLennan headed in the third in first-half stoppage time, before Marios Ogkmpoe grabbed a late consolation for the hosts.

It was just a second goal of the season for Main, with the former Motherwell centre-forward making his eighth league start.

"I've been loyal to Sam because I know how important he is for us," explained McInnes.

"When you've got a 21-goal striker in the building and he's not scoring, you know it will turn for him at some point.

"I used to have that with Adam Rooney. He would go five or six games without scoring, then he would get one and he was away again.

"Curtis came in and he gets his reward for his professionalism and his single-mindedness.

"I think I've been fair in the forward areas but he is probably the one player who has not had as many opportunities, but that's down to having a 21-goal striker in Sam."

After 454 minutes without a goal and not scoring from open play for 639 minutes, McInnes was delighted with the performance.

"You saw clearly the intent of the team," he added. "The effort has never been in question but we were looking for that bit more quality.

"Once Curtis gets us up and running, I think you see the confidence in the final third. We had plenty of shots, plenty of crosses and we could have scored more.

"We've found it difficult against teams sitting in against us. For all the possession we've had, we weren't doing enough with it.

"Tonight, the game was a bit more open. We knew Hamilton would come on to us and we were clinical with our work. Hopefully, now we can move on and build some momentum."