Adam Forshaw: Leeds midfielder to miss rest of the season to have hip surgery

Adam Forshaw joined Leeds United from Middlesbrough in January 2018

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw will miss the rest of the season as he prepares to travel to the United States for hip surgery.

Forshaw has not played since their away defeat at Charlton in September.

The 28-year-old will undergo surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Colorado.

"Knowing surgery was likely to end his season, Forshaw and the Leeds United medical team have explored every possible alternative action," a club statement said.

"Unfortunately all parties have now decided the time has come for Adam to go under the knife to allow him to return in time for pre-season."

Forshaw cost £4.5m when he moved to Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2018 after agreeing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Leeds remain second in the Championship table following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Brentford, but will be overtaken by Fulham if the Whites win at Millwall on Wednesday.