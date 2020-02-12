Sol Campbell: Southend United boss 'disappointed' at lack of January signings

Southend United are 22nd in League One and 13 points adrift of safety following Tuesday's defeat by Peterborough

Southend United boss Sol Campbell says he is "disappointed" that the club failed to sign a single player during the January transfer window.

Eight players left Roots Hall and there were discussions with Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe after they left Campbell's former side Macclesfield.

Neither the English Football League nor the club would confirm to BBC Essex whether a transfer embargo is in place.

"The January transfer window didn't go well," Campbell told BBC Essex.

Speaking following their 4-0 defeat at Peterborough on Tuesday, he continued: "I'm disappointed we didn't bring anyone in but that's not down to me, it's controlled by those above me.

"We had almost half the Under-23 squad involved tonight. I'm really proud of them but they shouldn't have to be in the side in one go."

Both Vassell and Osadebe watched Southend's defeat by Blackpool on Saturday but still have not signed for the club despite being free agents.

Southend fielded three teenagers who made their senior debts in their thrashing by Peterborough.

Campbell said: "I understand there are financial situations and you have to balance the books, I get that. But I can't do anything about it and I have to utilise the academy.

"My hands are tied. The people above me have set the rules and that's it really, I can't bring anyone in - we're not allowed to."