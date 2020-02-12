Steve Morison: Cardiff City U23s boss eyes senior manager role

Steve Morison finished his playing career with Shrewsbury Town in League One

Former Wales striker Steve Morison is dreaming of becoming a first-team manager after being named the new head coach of Cardiff City's under-23 side.

Morison, 36, retired from playing in October and started coaching with Northampton Town in League Two.

Now he has been reunited with Cardiff manager Neil Harris - who he played under at Millwall - and hopes to follow his former boss into senior management.

"Oh yeah, of course. That's the dream," Morison told BBC Radio Five Live.

"That's the journey I'm on, hopefully, and you have to take your steps and this is the next step in that.

"I need to wake up every morning with a purpose and something to achieve in life and I've got that now with the job at Cardiff and it's a great job with a great bunch of lads.

"We have competitive league fixtures and we're practicing and working on things you want to do on a football pitch every day and you get to start learning your trade with men, with people who are aspiring to get into a first team.

"I think I can really, really help with that, so that's my plan."

Morison, who won 20 caps for Wales, takes charge of Cardiff's Under-23s with coach Tom Ramasut, who has been part of the Bluebirds' academy set-up for seven years.

Harris has welcomed Morison's appointment, with the Welsh club currently exploring the possibility of upgrading its academy to the highest status of category one.