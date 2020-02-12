Josh Dasilva: Brentford midfielder is open to playing for Angola

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva is eligible to play for both Angola and England

Brentford's Josh Dasilva says he is open to playing for Angola if an opportunity comes around.

"I am Angolan, my parents are Angolan, they are proud of where they are from and I am proud to be Angolan.

"We just have to see what opportunities come and we will talk about it.

"I haven't really had any contact so I am not too sure what the situation is, but if a chance comes around we can see what happens," Dasilva told BBC Sport.

His parents are from Angola and he is eligible to play for both Palancas Negras and England, where he was born.

The 21-year-old Brentford midfielder is having a stellar season with The Bees, helping them mount a strong push for Premier League promotion.

The former Arsenal youth academy player has been a regular feature in Brentford's team this season.

He has so far played 29 games, scoring six goals.

With the likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock he was part of a core group of youth players at Arsenal before he turned down a new contract in 2018 to join Brentford.

He has played for England's youth teams and says he would consider more opportunities if they arise.

"England Under-21 will be fantastic but I feel like my performances this year will take care of that. I don't want to put pressure on myself thinking about it. I just do what I have to do for Brentford," said Dasilva.