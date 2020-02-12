Jimmy Shan: Solihull Moors appoint former West Brom coach as manager

Jimmy Shan spent 13 years as a coach at West Brom before leaving at the end of last season

National League side Solihull Moors have appointed former West Brom coach Jimmy Shan as their new manager.

The 41-year-old left his role as interim boss of National League North side Kidderminster on Tuesday.

Shan ended last season in caretaker charge of the Baggies, leading them to a third-placed finish before losing to Aston Villa in the play-offs.

Solihull have been without a manager since former England international Tim Flowers left at the end of last month.

Shan told the club website: "I'm very familiar with the football club and this is a progressive club, an ambitious club. I'm also an ambitious individual and hopefully it'll be a nice marriage.

"Very quickly I got a feel for the direction this football club is heading in. It was a positive one and one that I want to be a part of."

Solihull are currently sixth in the National League and face Hartlepool United at home on Saturday.