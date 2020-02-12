Jimmy Shan: Solihull Moors appoint former West Brom coach as manager
National League side Solihull Moors have appointed former West Brom coach Jimmy Shan as their new manager.
The 41-year-old left his role as interim boss of National League North side Kidderminster on Tuesday.
Shan ended last season in caretaker charge of the Baggies, leading them to a third-placed finish before losing to Aston Villa in the play-offs.
Solihull have been without a manager since former England international Tim Flowers left at the end of last month.
Shan told the club website: "I'm very familiar with the football club and this is a progressive club, an ambitious club. I'm also an ambitious individual and hopefully it'll be a nice marriage.
"Very quickly I got a feel for the direction this football club is heading in. It was a positive one and one that I want to be a part of."
Solihull are currently sixth in the National League and face Hartlepool United at home on Saturday.