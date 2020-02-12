Russ Wilcox: Scunthorpe United caretaker boss to stay in charge until end of season

Russ Wilcox won promotion to League One with Scunthorpe in 2014

Scunthorpe caretaker boss Russ Wilcox is to remain in charge until the end of the season.

Wilcox, who is the club's Under-23s manager, was placed in temporary charge of the League Two team after Paul Hurst was sacked last month.

He has won one and lost two of his three games so far.

Chairman Peter Swann said: "A decision on the full-time position of manager will be made after the season has finished."

On Wilcox's appointment, Swann told the club website: "We believe this will give us some continuity for the players and also help with the integration of some of the younger and new players we have within our Under-23s and youth set-up."

Wilcox led the Iron to promotion to League One in 2014, including taking them on a 28-game unbeaten run, before being sacked in October of that year.

He will be assisted by Kevin Pressman, Lee Turnbull and Paul Musselwhite.

The Glanford Park side are 18th in the fourth tier, 14 points off the relegation zone and 15 off the play-off places.