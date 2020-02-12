Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane: Hull City duo sidelined by ankle injuries

Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane both endured the same ankle ligament tear

Hull City could be without defender Eric Lichaj and midfielder Herbie Kane for the remainder of the season after both tore ankle ligaments.

Lichaj, 31, played 70 minutes against Reading and missed the midweek defeat by Blackburn, while Liverpool loanee Kane, 21, was absent for both games.

Boss Grant McCann now expects the second opinion of a specialist to confirm the Tigers' worst fears.

"It is very unlikely we will see them again this season," McCann said.

He told the club website: "They've both torn ligaments in their ankles. It's exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us."

There is also concern that transfer-window signing James Scott, brought in from Motherwell, could also miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury picked up in training.

"We are waiting on swelling going down," added McCann. "Again, the physios think it will be a long-term one for the rest of the season. But we will see when the swelling goes down."