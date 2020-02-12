Swansea City: Boss Cooper wants united club for play-off push

Steve Cooper succeeded Graham Potter as Swansea manager after Potter left for Premier League Brighton

Boss Steve Cooper has called for unity at Swansea City as he looks to guide the club to the Championship play-offs.

Sections of the home crowd booed Swansea off following their 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Chants of 'Cooper sort it out' were aimed at Swansea's head coach during a game his team were fortunate not to lose.

"You can look at it now and there are 14 games to go, we're three points off the play-offs," Cooper explained.

"That'll probably change later because there are games tonight, but we have to look forward.

"If we want to get over that dotted line and get in the play-offs, we all need to stick together and support each other.

"I'll be saying the same to the players, to myself and to the staff - be strong, support each other, demand more of each other and go for it."

Swansea won seven of their first eight games under Cooper, but the Swans have struggled for consistency since September, and have won just one of their last six league games ahead of Friday's trip to Hull City.

Despite their undulating form, Swansea have been within touching distance of the top six throughout the season and Cooper remains upbeat about their play-off prospects.

"We need to go for this. If you can go for things being together, you give yourself a better chance," he added.

"I sometimes feel like I have been a little bit patronising maybe around the fans, saying how good they are, but I do believe that.

"There were a few groans last night and I get it, we didn't have a shot on goal. They are not going to be smiling - I'm not either.

"But I know they care and they want us to do well and that feeling is mutual.

"We have a young team. There are lads learning on the job and this will be their first experience of a run-in, but we've got enough experience in the staff and some of the older players to talk through these moments and go for it."