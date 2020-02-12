Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Inter Milan19:45Napoli
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

Inter Milan v Napoli

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 11Moses
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 12Sensi
  • 34Biraghi
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 20Valero
  • 24Eriksen
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 35Stankovic
  • 46Berni
  • 87Candreva

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 4Demme
  • 12Elmas
  • 7Callejón
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20Zielinski
  • 14Mertens

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 9Llorente
  • 11Lozano
  • 13Luperto
  • 21Politano
  • 24Insigne
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 27Karnezis
  • 68Lobotka
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Wednesday 12th February 2020

