Warrenpoint Town sign former Lazio goalkeeper Gabriel Sava

Sava spent four years at League of Ireland side Dundalk before joining Bray Wanderers in 2018

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray has strengthened his squad with the signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Sava.

Sava, who started his career at Lazio before taking in spells at Drogheda United, Dundalk and Bray Wanderers, will aim to help the club avoid relegation from the Irish Premiership.

"I am delighted to get Gabriel on board," said Gray.

"In addition to earlier signings he adds much needed experience to the panel."

Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne's future remains uncertain with police investigations continuing into an alleged assault during the club's Irish Cup sixth-rounds tie against Ballymena United.

Gray had been on the lookout for a goalkeeper following Berraat Turker's departure in January and 33-year-old Sava's arrival is a timely boost ahead of Friday night's bottom-two clash at home to Institute.

"It's important that we continue to increase our options and quality levels throughout the team and we are very confident that Gabriel will help us do that," said Gray.

"He will add huge competition to our goalkeeping department and I am excited about starting work with another top level pro.

"Gabriel's quality is unquestionable and his desire to play and do well is so strong, which is something we have been really impressed with so far.

"I hope that his knowledge and understanding of the game can be shared with some of our younger players and in due course help them progress."