Alexander Tettey: Norwich midfielder extends contract to 2021

Alexander Tettey has scored one goal in 19 appearances for Norwich this season

Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey has signed a one-year contract extension committing him to the Premier League club until 2021.

The former Norway international, 33, is City's longest-serving player, having joined from Rennes in August 2012.

He has made 19 Premier League appearances for bottom-of-the-table Norwich this season.

"It's massive for me. It feels so good to be in Norwich and my family are happy," said Tettey.

"When my family is happy, I'm happy."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "We're totally delighted and happy that Alex has committed himself to be a part of our group. It's a great decision for both parties.

"Alex is a fully accepted leader in our group and a role model for our younger players, and the quality of his performances have been really important."

Tettey has made 224 appearances for Norwich, scoring eight goals.