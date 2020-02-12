Transfer rumours: Ighalo, Werner, Coutinho, Sancho, Saka, Ramsey, Slimani

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, 30, has been banned from the club's training ground over fears of a potential coronavirus risk. (Mirror)

Liverpool are planning to swoop for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 23, this summer and a fee of around £46m will be enough to sign him. (Bild)

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, 27, has ruled out an emotional Liverpool return claiming he is on "another journey". (Sun)

Manchester United are monitoring 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka's contract situation at Arsenal. (Mail)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, 60, is already eyeing an extended stay at Goodison Park despite only signing a lengthy contract in December. (Mail)

Real Madrid have identified Everton's Moise Kean, 19, as a potential striker target. (Teamtalk)

Borussia Dortmund will allow England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, to leave in the summer and are looking at transfer targets to replace him. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are the new favourites to sign Sancho with Chelsea closing in on a deal for Ajax attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26. (Standard)

Liverpool will battle Real Madrid for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 27, in the summer. (Star)

Frank Lampard intends to sign at least four players this summer in a spending spree that will cost Chelsea upwards of £150m. (Metro)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri admits Aaron Ramsey, 29, hasn't found things easy during his injury-hit time in Italy, prompting speculation of a return to the Premier League with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all linked. (Mirror)

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly has a deal in place with a "great English club" as rumours of a move to Manchester United gather pace. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Arsenal are set to open contract talks with Matteo Guendouzi, 20, that would hand the highly rated youngster significantly improved terms. (Football.London)

Aston Villa failed to sign Islam Slimani, 31, in the January transfer window because the Leicester City striker did not want to play in a relegation battle. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea are plotting to re-sign Jeremie Boga, 23, from Sassuolo just two years after offloading the winger. (Star)

