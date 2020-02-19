FC Copenhagen v Celtic

Ismaila Soro has been added to Celtic's Europa League squad

Europa League last 32 first leg: Copenhagen v Celtic Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Thursday, 20 February Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic's Europa League campaign restarts in Denmark on Thursday when they face an FC Copenhagen side who have this week sold their top scorer.

Cyprus international Pieros Sotiriou, who has 13 goals to his name this term, is poised to completed a move to Kazakhstan champions Astana for a reported £4m.

If that is a boost to Neil Lennon's side, so too is their own form, with the Scottish champions having cleaved open a 10-point lead at the top of the Premiership after a nine-game winning run.

Team news

Copenhagen will be without Denmark international Viktor Fischer, who suffered an injury during the club's winter training camp. The former Ajax and Middlesbrough attacker joins long-term absentees Jonas Wind and Nicolai Boilesen on the sidelines, with Robert Mudrazija also likely to be absent for both legs of the tie.

Celtic, meanwhile, are without striker Leigh Griffiths, who sustained an injury in training which rules him out. Defenders Hatem Elhamed and Greg Taylor have not travelled to Denmark either, with the former suffering from a long-term hip problem and the latter picking up a knock in the weekend win at Aberdeen.

What they said

FC Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken: "It is a 50-50 tie here. Celtic have found a different rhythm from us, we have played friendlies and had a very weak second half of the opening game of the year.

"But in one game here, anything can happen. There is not that big a difference between the teams and I will be disappointed if we don't have our moments."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's going to be a difficult game - tactically they are smart. They are very athletic and defensively well organised, so we'll have to think our way through the game.

"I've played here before and we lost, but we're on good form and confidence is good, although we're not taking anything for granted."

How did they reach this stage?

Danish title-winners Copenhagen landed in the Europa League after losing to Red Star Belgrade on penalties in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and squeezed past Riga of Latvia to claim a place in the group stages. They emerged from a hard-fought group in second place behind Malmo of Sweden, edging out Ukraine's Dinamo Kiev and Lugano of Switzerland to advance with nine points.

Celtic also started the season in the Champions League, dropping down to the Europa after being beaten by CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round. From there, Lennon's side beat AIK of Sweden to reach the group stage, before a stunning campaign in which they beat Lazio home and away and secured qualification with two games to spare.

