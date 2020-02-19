Ryan Jack, second left, is suspended for Rangers

Europa League last 32 first leg: Rangers v Sporting Braga Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 20 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers will take part in their 15th Europa League match of the season when Sporting Braga arrive at Ibrox for the first leg of their last 32 tie.

Steven Gerrard's side have won eight of those games and lost just once but come up against a Portuguese side in splendid form since the sacking of Ricardo Sa Pinto in December.

His replacement, Ruben Amorim, has won eight of his nine games in charge, including wins over Portugal's big three - Benfica, Porto, home and away, and Sporting - while climbing to third in the division.

Team news

Borna Barisic will be available after the left-back missed the games with Kilmarnock and Livingston because of a thigh injury. However, midfielder Ryan Jack is suspended and striker Jermain Defoe (calf) and defender Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Defender David Carmo, 20, is set to make his European debut for Braga after stepping up from the B team, while three of Paulinho, Ricardo Horta, Galeno and Wilson Eduardo are expected to start in attack.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I believe that we have found our best performances in Europe. It does seem that the tougher the challenge, the more we rise to it.

"We have been the underdogs in this competition throughout the group stages so nothing changes there. Without a doubt we're going to have to find a better level than we've managed of late."

Sporting Braga assistant head coach Micael Sequeira: "This is a difficult task against a strong team.

"Rangers haven't been beaten in 14 home games in Europe and the weather could add complications. However, we have had to prepare and trained for these conditions and we have a game plan."

How did they reach this stage?

Having come through all four qualifying rounds, Rangers finished second in their group behind Porto after a tense 1-1 draw with Young Boys at Ibrox on the final matchday. Gerrard's side lost just one of their six matches in the section and that is their sole defeat in 14 Europa League matches this season.

Braga, themselves, had to come through two qualifying rounds - knocking out Brondby and Spartak Moscow - to reach the group stages, where they won a group that also included Wolverhampton Wanderers, Slovan Bratislava and Besiktas without losing a game.

Match stats