Phone calls, computer glitches and strange emotions - Curtis Allen's 'surreal' deadline-day move to Coleraine

Allen moved back to Coleraine during a frantic transfer deadline day in the Irish League

For Curtis Allen, the Irish Premiership's January transfer deadline day won't soon be forgotten.

After a rollercoaster 24 hours, 10 minutes out from the deadline, the 31-year-old striker found himself signing a contract that would take him back to Coleraine, seven years after he left the club for Scotland.

It was an intense couple of days for Allen, whose rehabilitation from a serious groin injury did not include him heading for the Glentoran exit door.

Indeed, after missing five months of action, he did not expect to be part of Coleraine's title push.

"It was a shock," admits Allen while appearing on the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"I'd worked hard to get myself back into contention - it was a long process. I came on for the last 15 minutes against Glenavon and received a fantastic reception from the supporters.

"There was a bit of a buzz about coming back, but less than a week later, I was signing to move on."

Given Glentoran's energetic recruitment drive in January, which featured the additions of attacking talents such as Andrew Mitchell and Ruaidhri Donnelly, clubs began to enquire about Allen's availability.

Glenavon expressed an interest. So, too, did Ballymena United, who looked as though they were set to lose Adam Lecky, their totemic frontman who'd attracted interest from Glentoran.

To Allen, however, this was mere noise. After a frustrating recovery period, he felt ready to contribute to Glentoran's quest for a first league title since 2009. Departing the Oval didn't even cross his mind.

As far as he was concerned, he was still part of Glentoran's plans.

Then, on Thursday night, as an extraordinary transfer window inches towards its conclusion, it all changed.

"On the Thursday night, they called me in after training and opened the door, to say about Ballymena.

"I was a tad disappointed and I said my piece, but at the end of the meeting we had, I said 'no, I don't want to go, I want to stay here and contribute to the team'".

Allen was hesitant about leaving Glentoran after his long road to recovery from a groin injury

Glentoran, who appreciated Allen's position, were not prepared to force him out and, for a while, it looked as though the forward would stay and help Mick McDermott's side's bid for the Gibson Cup.

Then, at 17:00 on deadline day, Allen's phone rings. It's Oran Kearney, the Coleraine manager.

"Obviously I have a fantastic relationship with Oran from playing here before and said 'the Glens have opened the door and we could possibly take you now'".

Allen, wary that he is lacking match fitness after such an extended spell on the sidelines, politely declined.

However, when Kearney explained how Coleraine would help manage his training to avoid a recurrence of his injury, the proposal became more attractive.

Although he was close to signing for Ballymena, he eventually signed with the Bannsiders; initially on a loan deal until the end of the campaign with a two-year contract which comes into effect from next season.

Allen helped Glentoran win the 2015 Irish Cup during his six-year spell at the Oval

And, just in case he hadn't been through enough, a computer glitch caused a frantic race against time to get the paperwork submitted in time.

"It was a surreal deadline day and something I can always look back on and think 'I was involved in a deadline-day move," reflected Allen.

It's been a long time since Allen won the league title with Linfield. A few weeks ago, he could have been forgiven for thinking he was going to help the Blues' bitter rivals reclaim their place at the apex of the local game.

But football is a funny game - especially during the hysteria of the transfer window's closing hours - and Allen now finds himself charged with helping Coleraine end the Gibson Cup's 18-year stay in the capital.

"It's very strange, but that's football.

"I had a great time at Glentoran, but I'm a Coleraine player now and I'll be doing everything I can to bring trophies to the club."

Listen to Irish League Behaviour with Joel Taggart, Liam Beckett, Curtis Allen and Sean Ward on BBC Sounds.