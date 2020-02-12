Man City sought damages from Uefa over FFP investigation

Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the last two seasons

Manchester City sought damages from Uefa for what they alleged were "unlawful" leaks to the media with regards to an inquiry into possible Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissed the club's claims, stating they were "groundless" and "unacceptable in tone".

City lost their initial bid to have Cas halt Uefa's investigation, in November.

An FFP verdict from Uefa's adjudicatory chamber is understood to be close.

Uefa launched an investigation after German newspaper Der Spiegel published leaked documents alleging City had inflated the value of a sponsorship deal, misleading European football's governing body.

Reports alleged City - who deny wrongdoing - deliberately misled Uefa so they could meet FFP rules requiring clubs to break even.

The Premier League champions, FA Cup and League Cup winners were fined £49m in 2014 for a previous breach of regulations.

Uefa investigators previously said they want City to be banned from the Champions League for a season if they are found guilty of breaking financial rules.