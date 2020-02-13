Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday manager will keep fighting for change in form

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side had been as high as third just before Christmas

Garry Monk accepts he is fully responsible for the dip in form that has seen Sheffield Wednesday's Championship play-off ambitions falter.

The Owls fell to a 1-0 defeat by Luton Town on Wednesday as their winless run was stretched to five league games.

Monk's side have also won just once in their past nine Championship matches.

"Ultimately, football and life will come down to yourself," he told BBC Radio Sheffield. "It's about how hard you want to fight in tough moments."

Wednesday have slipped from third to 12th since a home win against Bristol City just before Christmas.

Their only Championship victory since then came at Leeds United on 11 January.

They are now nine points adrift of the play-off places and could face a points deduction before the end of the season for an alleged breach of English Football League spending rules.

The club deny the charge and have issued a claim against the EFL for "acting unlawfully".

Despite have previously admitted to being "embarrassed" by the performances of some of his players, Monk placed the blame for defeat at Kenilworth Road squarely on himself.

"It's my responsibility, I'm not here to pin anything on anyone," he said. "The buck stops with the manager.

"I totally accept that this run of results and games isn't good enough.

"But football can turn on one performance or result so the solution is to work hard. I work very hard and I try to work the players very hard to give them some clarity when they go out on the pitch.

"What you want to try and encourage in them is belief in themselves and being the best you can be."