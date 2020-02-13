Joe Worrall: Nottingham Forest defender signs two-year extension

Joe Worrall's previous deal was set to expire in the summer or 2022

In-demand Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 23-year-old, whose new deal runs until the summer of 2024, had been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi said in early January that he would "never" permit the sale of the centre-back.

"I'm over the moon," Worrall, a Forest academy graduate, said.

"It is something that I have wanted to do for a couple of months so to get it finally done has given me peace of mind until the end of the season."

Worrall has been ever-present for the fifth-placed Reds in the Championship this season, establishing himself at the heart of Forest's defence under Frenchman Lamouchi after spending last season on loan with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The England Under-21 international said he is now focused on helping the East Midlands club "win as many games as possible" as they look to end a 21-year Premier League absence.

"We have 14 games left so now I have got my situation out of the way I can focus on pushing up the league," Worrall told the club website.