Ryan Giggs: Wales boss hopes David Brooks will be fresh for Euros

Wales manager Ryan Giggs hopes David Brooks will be fresh for this summer's Euro 2020 finals after a season blighted by ankle injury.

The Bournemouth winger is expected to return to full training next month after two operations.

Giggs though does not expect Brooks to be fit for two Wales friendlies at the end of the month.

"With Brooksy he's looking to be back training in March, so the games will probably come too quickly," said Giggs.

"He's been a big miss because he's great to have around the place with his personality and he's such a talented player.

"We're just monitoring it all the time, and Chris Mepham who's also at Bournemouth and he's coming along nicely.

"Even over a month away for the March games, never mind the Euros, there are question marks."

Wales play Austria in Swansea on Friday, 27 March and United States in Cardiff on Monday, 30 March.

They can also be expected to add further warm-up games before heading to the Euro finals in June when they are grouped with Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

Brooks has missed all of the Premier League season so far and the second half of Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The 22-year-old was expected to be out for 12 weeks after surgery for the initial injury suffered in a friendly last July, but required a second operation in Qatar in December.

Several other members of Giggs' likely Euro finals squad have also had significant downtime this season because of injury, including Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon and Jonny Williams.

It remains to be seen if that leaves them full of running, or lacking match fitness.

"It's a question that's always asked before major championships," said Giggs.

"A player has played all season, are they going to be worn out? Or a player has had an injury, are they going to come in fresh?

"I think it's up to the individual to look after themselves and up to us to have the right preparation as well.

"In a lot of cases where lads have been out for a couple of months they can potentially come in fresh, not played a lot of football and make an impact."