Ruaidhri Donnelly 'available' to make Glentoran debut in Carrick clash - McDermott

Donnelly joined Glentoran from rivals Cliftonville during the January transfer window

Danske Bank Premiership - Friday 14, February Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and online, match report on BBC Sport website

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has confirmed that Ruaidhri Donnelly is "healthy and available" ahead of Friday night's game against Carrick Rangers.

Donnelly, who joined the Glens from Cliftonville in January, missed Saturday's defeat by Coleraine after suffering a minor back injury.

"He woke up on the Friday morning and he'd tweaked his back," said McDermott.

"He was ready to be involved, but he called me on the Friday and said 'I can barely walk', but it has gone now."

Donnelly's capture was part of Glentoran's mid-season recruitment drive which also saw Glenavon pair Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron, Dungannon Swifts captain Seanan Clucas, Finn Harps defender Keith Cowan, Warrenpoint Town's Ciaran O'Connor and Lithuania international striker Deivydas Matulevicius to the Oval.

Donnelly, who penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with Glentoran having previously been the subject of interest from Larne, scored six league goals for Cliftonville, who he rejoined at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Plum handling season-ending injury OK - McDermott

However, excitement over the fresh recruits was tempered by news that Glens midfielder Hrvoje Plum will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament during the club's defeat by Larne in January.

McDermott admits that, while the Croatian is disappointed at the prospect of such an extended spell on the sidelines, he declined the chance to return home in favour of staying in Belfast to support his teammates.

"He's disappointed, of course, but he's had a serious knee injury before so he knows the road ahead," said McDermott.

"It's always bad when players are out long-term but he's handling it OK.

Plum is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Larne

"We told him he could travel home to Croatia before he has the surgery, but he said he wanted to stay here and watch the games.

"I'm sure there are dark days when he's sitting there wanting to play, but he's in every day working with us. When a player is out long-term, it's important to keep them included and motivated."

After a weather-affected defeat by Coleraine - which was decided by Jamie Glackin's wind-assisted goal direct from a corner - Glentoran turn their attention to the visit of Carrick to east Belfast.

And while the Glens are favourites to steal a march on three of their title-chasing rivals - Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville are not in league action this weekend - McDermott is wary of the threat posed by Niall Currie's side.

"If they're on their day and we're not on ours, then they have a chance.

"There are no weak teams in the league this season. But we'll prepare like we do for every match - the opponent is irrelevant to us. We'll prepare like it's another cup final because that's the way the games are.

"At this point, there are no big games or small games. They're all three points and that's the way to look at it. But it's brilliant for the fans, the teams and the league - it's a really exciting time."

Elsewhere on Friday, champions and pacesetters Linfield hope to secure a third successive win when they travel to struggling Ballymena United, who have lost their last six league games.

Dungannon Swifts host in-form Larne at Stangmore Park while Warrenpoint Town take on Institute to Milltown in a clash between the league's bottom two sides.