Warrenpoint-Ballymena Irish Cup brawl: Irish FA charges clubs with 'spectator misconduct'

Trouble erupts at the end of the Warrenpoint Town match

Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been charged with spectator misconduct following a brawl which marred their Irish Cup tie.

The Irish FA's disciplinary committee reviewed the incident which happened at the Milltown ground on 1 February.

Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been charged with "bringing the game into disrepute" and with "assault or battery of an opponent or other person".

The clubs will attend a hearing on Wednesday, 19 February.

Both are entitled to challenge the charges - or accept them and any resulting sanctions.

The trouble marred the final stages of Ballymena United's 2-1 victory and the incident happened shortly after the winning goal.

Byrne was involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time, which saw a fence collapse and fans spill onto the pitch.

