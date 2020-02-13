Warrenpoint-Ballymena Irish Cup brawl: Irish FA charges clubs with 'spectator misconduct'

Media playback is not supported on this device Trouble erupts at the end of the Warrenpoint Town match

Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been charged with spectator misconduct following a brawl which marred their Irish Cup tie.

The Irish FA's disciplinary committee reviewed the incident which happened at the Milltown ground on 1 February.

Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been charged with "bringing the game into disrepute" and with "assault or battery of an opponent or other person".

The clubs will attend a hearing on Wednesday, 19 February.

Both are entitled to challenge the charges - or accept them and any resulting sanctions.

The trouble marred the final stages of Ballymena United's 2-1 victory and the incident happened shortly after the winning goal.

Byrne was involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time, which saw a fence collapse and fans spill onto the pitch.